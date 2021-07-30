shedd aquarium

Rescued animals get second chance at life inside Shedd Aquarium

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

An Ocean on the Lake: Rescued Animals at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every animal at Shedd Aquarium has a story, and rescued animals like Cruz the sea lion and Tahoma the red-tailed hawk have found a second chance at life.

"Rescued animals evoke deep empathy in people," said Peggy Sloan, chief animal operations office. "By meeting the animals here at Shedd, people better understand the influence of humans on nature."

From Cruz and Laguna (sea lions) to Cooper and Watson (sea otters) to Nickel (sea turtle), Shedd has stepped up to give animals a permanent home for years.

When Shedd decided to welcome birds of prey to their exhibits, they added some unexpected rescues to the mix. Tahoma the red-tailed hawk was one of the first birds to come to Shedd after being hit by a car and blinded in one eye.

"Rescuing animals in need comes naturally to Shedd's animal care team," Sloan said.

'Rescued Animals' is episode 12 of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium. In this final episode, ABC 7 introduces viewers to some of Shedd's rescued animals. Find every episode on our homepage for "An Ocean On The Lake," or watch on our ABC 7 Chicago connected TV App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campusspotoncommunity journalistanimal rescueshedd aquariumanimalanimals
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHEDD AQUARIUM
Ocean on the Lake: Inside Chicago's Shedd Aquarium
Conservation in Chicago's rivers helping fish thrive
Shedd rescues animals from illegal wildlife trade
Conserving Chicago's wetlands with Shedd Aquarium
TOP STORIES
Cook Co. announces 'universal' indoor mask guidance
IL reports 2,348 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Carol Stream woman charged after Yellowstone bear encounter
Bob Odenkirk 'going to be okay' after small heart attack
Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago
Massage parlor video of Patriots owner to be destroyed, judge rules
Mom who gave birth to 9 thriving babies at same time speaks out
Show More
CDC document warns delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox
Eviction moratoriums ending: What renters need to know
Jussie Smollett's lawyer allowed to stay on case, judge rules
New York Mets acquire star SS Javier Baez from Chicago Cubs for OF ...
IL Repubs. seek review of potentially fraudulent IDES benefits
More TOP STORIES News