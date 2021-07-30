Rescued animals get second chance at life inside Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every animal at Shedd Aquarium has a story, and rescued animals like Cruz the sea lion and Tahoma the red-tailed hawk have found a second chance at life.
"Rescued animals evoke deep empathy in people," said Peggy Sloan, chief animal operations office. "By meeting the animals here at Shedd, people better understand the influence of humans on nature."
From Cruz and Laguna (sea lions) to Cooper and Watson (sea otters) to Nickel (sea turtle), Shedd has stepped up to give animals a permanent home for years.
When Shedd decided to welcome birds of prey to their exhibits, they added some unexpected rescues to the mix. Tahoma the red-tailed hawk was one of the first birds to come to Shedd after being hit by a car and blinded in one eye.
"Rescuing animals in need comes naturally to Shedd's animal care team," Sloan said.
'Rescued Animals' is episode 12 of "An Ocean On The Lake," the multi-part behind-the-scenes series from ABC 7 Chicago and Shedd Aquarium. In this final episode, ABC 7 introduces viewers to some of Shedd's rescued animals. Find every episode on our homepage for "An Ocean On The Lake," or watch on our ABC 7 Chicago connected TV App.
