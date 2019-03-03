Sheilah A. Doyle Foundation supports children impacted by homicide

The Sheilah A. Doyle Foundation supports children who have lost loves ones to homicide. The foundation was named in honor of Sheilah Doyle, who was killed in her Palos Park garage in 1993.
9th Annual Cheers for Change Fundraising Event
Date: Saturday, March 9
Hours: 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Address: Odyssey Country Club - 19110 Ridgeland Avenue, Tinley Park
Admission: $85 per person or $800 per table of 10
You can purchase tickets online or at the door. To register, visit the foundation's website.
