Shooting in Bolingbrook prompts shelter-in-place for schools amid search for shooting suspect

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Bolingbrook police have advised schools in the southwest suburb to shelter in place while they search for a shooting suspect.

Valley View School District 365 tweeted just after 2:45 p.m. that they were advised by law enforcement to shelter to shelter in place due to reports of gunfire and a suspect at large near Brooks Middle School.

Bolingbrook police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Walnut Circle just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a man shot inside the home who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been the result of a family argument and is not a random act of violence. Police said the shooter fled on foot before they arrived.

According to the district's tweet, all Bolingbrook schools have been put under a "secure building and teach" protocol, and dismissal will be delayed until police give the all clear.

Police have not released any further information about the suspect or the shooting, but said anyone with information about the incident can contact them at 630-226-8620.

