$5M bond set for 16-year-old charged in shooting that killed Highland Park High School student

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A judge has set bond at $5 million for a 16-year-old boy charged in a fatal Highland Park shooting.

Highland Park police said the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Green Bay Road at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 16-year-old Highwood boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone came up to him. The two had a brief conversation before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as Omar Diaz, who was a student at Highland Park High School, the principal said.

Highland Park police said 16-year-old Estiven Sarminento of Highland Park is now charged as an adult with Diaz's murder.

HPHS Principal Deborah Finn said support for students will be available this week. She released a statement to the HPHS community:

It is with deep regret that I am writing to inform you that the 16-year-old killed yesterday was Highland Park High School student Omar Morales-Diaz. Our counselors and social workers will be available to speak with students as we mourn this tragic loss. Please encourage your student to seek support here at school if they want to talk to someone:



On Tuesday, August 15, from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm, our Drop-In Center will be available to any student who needs support (this will include sensory interventions). Students interested in accessing this support should enter the building through the H-entrance or the Athletic Entrance. Please be sure to bring your ID to scan into the building.



Freshmen attending orientation August 15 will also be able to access these supports between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.



In addition, the Drop-in Center will continue to be open to all students for the rest of the week during the school day.



Undoubtedly this news causes tremendous pain and resurfaces recent trauma that our Highland Park and Highwood communities have experienced. We anticipate that this event may also prompt new or additional questions about safety and security. Superintendent Law will be communicating with families before school starts on that topic. I request that you please wait for Dr. Law's communication to learn more.



I want to thank you in advance for your support of our school community. The loss of one of our own young people is heart-breaking.



Law enforcement is investigating this case and they will be releasing information when they deem it appropriate to do so. We do not have any additional information.



Again, please reach out if your student needs support in coping with this news.