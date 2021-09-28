Boy, 8, playing on porch killed in alleged gang-related shooting, police say

MARKHAM, Ill. (WLS) -- An 8-year-old boy is dead in Markham after he was shot while playing on a porch in the city's south suburbs Monday, according to police.Two men allegedly go out of a car and fire shots into the home, police said. They also believe those inside the home returned fire.The boy was struck in the head, killing him, police said.Officials said it is a gang-related shooting, and that the renters at the home are said to be known to police and have had issues with them in the past.One person is in custody from the home due to an active warrant, according to police.