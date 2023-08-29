1 injured in crash, shooting on Bishop Ford Expressway: Illinois State Police

One person was injured in a Bishop Ford Expressway shooting involving a car crash, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured in a shooting and crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway on Monday evening, Illinois State Police said.

ISP said it happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 between 137th and 147th streets at about 7:20 p.m.

Troopers responded to reports of a shooting involving a crash, and found one person who had been shot, ISP said. That victim was transported to a local hospital, and police did not immediately provide further information about their condition.

ISP said all traffic is being diverted to I-94 northbound at Sibley.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

