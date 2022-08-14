I-88 shooting: 4 wounded on expressway near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police say

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning on Interstate 88 in DuPage County, Illinois State Police said.

Authorities said the shooting occurred near milepost 138 near Oak Brook around 1:15 a.m. Four victims with injuries from the gunfire were taken to an area hospital.

The victims' conditions and identities were not yet known.

ISP closed all eastbound lanes on I-88 near marker 138 following the shooting. All lanes reopened around 9:30 a.m., state police said.

According to police, there is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information is asked to contact ISP at 630-241-6800.