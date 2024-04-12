Teen charged with murder in south suburban highway shooting: Illinois State Police

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder in a shooting and rollover crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway last month, Illinois State Police said Friday.

The Lynwood teen faces a first-degree murder charge, and was arrested Thursday, police said. A weapon was allegedly recovered.

The boy is accused in a shooting and rollover crash that took place just after 6 p.m. March 16 on the inbound Bishop Ford at 170th Street in Lansing, police said.

When troopers arrived, they found the driver of a blue Infiniti SUV, later identified as 50-year-old Eric Satterwhite, who had been shot on northbound Illinois 394 at Thornton Lansing Road in Cook County, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The teen is being held at the Riverdale Police Department, pending his first court appearance.

The victim's daughter, Nakia Satterwhite, described her father as "the life of the party."

