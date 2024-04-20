3 shot, 1 fatally in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police is investigating after three people were shot, one fatally on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally in a Dan Ryan expressway shooting Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

At about 11:03 p.m., troopers responded to I-94 northbound at Canalport for shots fired, ISP said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were transported to an area hospital, police said. Their conditions are not known.

ISP Troop 3 responded to the above location for the report of shots fired. One person was declared deceased at the scene.

All northbound traffic lane were diverted to I-55 southbound while police investigated. The lanes reopened at 3:44 a.m., police said.

The circumstances surrounded the shooting were not made available.