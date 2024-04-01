Merrillville man accused of shooting truck driver on I-65 in Jasper County: Indiana State Police

The I-65 highway was closed after a semi-truck driver was shot on while driving in Jasper County near Roselawn and Demotte, Indiana State Police said.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A 32-year-old Merrillville man has been charged with attempted murder after a truck driver was shot on a northwest Indiana highway last week.

Donavon A. Brewer turned himself in on Saturday, Indiana State Police said.

He's been charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the incident that took place about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 65.

The truck driver was traveling south, when he or she was shot about 6 miles south of a highway exit near Roselawn and Demotte, police said.

The victim was transported by medical transport helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis, police said.

The latest condition of the victim was not immediately known, and it was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Brewer is currently being held at the Jasper County Jail.

Anyone with footage of the incident is asked to call Indiana State Police at 219-696-6242.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.