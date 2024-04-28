Man charged in road rage shooting on Chicago expressway: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with opening fire on a Chicago expressway.

Illinois State Police said the road rage shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Friday on the Interstate 94 northbound ramp to westbound Interstate 290.

Chopper 7 was over the scene on the Jane Byrne circle interchange as police investigated.

Steven Moore, 30, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but police said the victims' vehicle was hit several times.

Moore is being held at the Riverdal Police Department pending a detention hearing.

