Coronavirus

Coronavirus News: 24-hour grocery chain stores adjusting times amid COVID-19 outbreak

Some 24-hour grocery chains around the nation are adjusting their times due to cleaning and restocking amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Wegmans, Kroger and Publix have announced decisions to make time adjustments to their stores.

The Rochester-based Wegmans chain, which has 101 stores in the mid-Atlantic and New England regions, says they are changing their hours "to better serve their customers and communities."

Wegmans released their temporary store hours:
- All New York State stores (excluding Brooklyn) and Erie, Pennsylvania: 6 a.m. - 12 a.m.
- New England, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania (excluding Erie), North Carolina stores: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

- Maryland stores: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Brooklyn: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Kroger, the Cincinnati-based grocer, says some of its subsidiaries - Harris Teeter, QFC and Fred Meyer -- are making the decision based on "local circumstances," according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Also, Publix, which serves throughout the Southeastern United States, will adjust store and pharmacy hours company-wide to close at 8 p.m. nightly until further notice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingpublixwegmanscoronavirusgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
All Illinois schools to close as COVID-19 cases reach 46
1st NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 donates $500K to relief
What to know about 64 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago St. Patrick's Day: Restaurants, bars take extra precautions amid COVID-19 concerns
Trump declares emergency, world steps up fight against virus
What to know about 64 COVID-19 cases in Illinois
Oldest jazz club in Chicago keeps the beat alive
Italy dances, sings its way through coronavirus lockdown
Social visits at Cook County Jail suspended
US to restrict travel to UK, Ireland amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Animal shelter seeks emergency foster homes for pets amid COVID-19 pandemic
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, light snow mix Saturday morning
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
House passes coronavirus relief bill after Trump announces his support
Trump says he was tested for COVID-19, awaiting results
More TOP STORIES News