I-TEAM

BBB says Sears has dramatically improved complaint handling

EMBED </>More Videos

The Better Business Bureau said Sears has dramatically improved how it handles complaints. (WLS)

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Better Business Bureau said Sears has dramatically improved how it handles complaints.

The retail giant has also solved problems for people who called the I-Team, including one woman who now has a new dishwasher.

Sandra Killion said goodbye to scrubbing dishes in the sink and hello to her new replacement dishwasher.

"This is the new dishwasher. It's black, it's shiny like I asked and you open it up its all silver inside and it looks nice and pretty," she said.

But she waited eight months for it because she couldn't get Sears to replace her broken dishwasher under warranty.

In February the I-Team found the retailer had an NR, or "no rating" with the BB for a spike in open, unresolved complaints. Shortly before the story aired the grade was back up to its longstanding A. Now it's a B+. As of this week, the BBB said that Sears had no unanswered or unsettled complaints in file.

Sears said it was resolving open complaints all along and blamed "an administrative issue that created a delay in reporting case status back to the BBB." The said it never affected "our level of customer service."

"Well I think that's good on their part and Sears has been around a long time. When I was a child I remember my parents buying Sears appliances; that's all we knew," Killion said.

Four other customers mentioned in the previous I-Team report said they've received replacement products as well.

For those other customers, Sears said some of their resolutions were exceptions or courtesies because the customers did not follow the "clearly stated" policies.

When buying any high price item make sure you know a store's return policy.

The BBB said since the I-Team's story aired they have seen a "significant improvement" on how fast Sears resolves complaints.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingsearswarrantyI-Teamconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sears under scrutiny after customer complaints and product disputes
I-TEAM
Accused Iranian spy arrested in Chicago considers case 'preposterous'
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
Former Trump adviser Chicagoan George Papadopoulos may scrap plea deal
Feds charge man in Chicago in bizarre Iranian spy plot
Refund for another customer who says she was taken for 'granite'
More I-Team
SHOPPING
Keep Your Summer Glow with Nicole Townsend
Back-to-school deals from Couponology
Orland Park bridal shop says it's taking 'immediate' action on delayed dresses
Brides say Orland Park dress shop almost ruined their weddings
Hot toys for the summer
More Shopping
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News