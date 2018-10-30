Carson's reopening Evergreen Park store for Black Friday

Two months after filing for bankruptcy, Carson's is getting ready to reopen its first location on Black Friday.
CSC Generation which acquired the company is bringing the department store to Evergreen Park at 9700 S Western Ave.
It will only be open from Thursday to Monday.
"It's been a race to prepare to open our first store, and we're looking forward to growing our brick and mortar footprint over the coming months," said interim CEO Justin Yoshimura.
The store will be having a hiring event at the store from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information, visit Carson's website.
Related Topics:
shoppingblack fridaybusinessEvergreen Park
shoppingblack fridaybusinessEvergreen Park