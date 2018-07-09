MAGNIFICENT MILE

Magnificent Mile boasts public art

People from Chicago and beyond know the Magnificent Mile for its vast shopping choices, dining and scenic walk. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
People from Chicago and beyond know the Magnificent Mile for its vast shopping choices, dining and scenic walk. But another strong-suit of this iconic downtown district, that may go unnoticed, is its collection of public art.

Philip Levin, planning director for the Magnificent Mile Association, said there are nearly 60 pieces of public art along the Michigan Avenue corridor including Streeterville, Gold Coast and River North "ranging from sculpture... to mosaics," and including "public art on walls" as well.

He added that people often don't realize this artwork is all around them as they walk throughout the Magnificent Mile district.

You can look up specific pieces and plan your visit here.
