More than $100K in unclaimed property to be auctioned live in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Rare jewelry, coins and other valuables will be sold to the highest bidder at a live auction hosted by the Illinois Treasurer's Office next month.

The unclaimed property, 921 items valued at $100,500, will be put on the auction block at the Chicago Plumbers Local 130 Union Hall on May 12.

The items include three Lee Godie drawings, a gold national bicentennial medal, five bicentennial coin sets, a yellow gold Rolex, currency from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and Columbian half dollars commemorating the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893, which was held in Chicago.

A selection of the items up for auction were put on display Thursday at the Thompson Center, for people to check out before bidding begins.

The live auction will begin at 10 a.m. on May 12 and will include 175 lots. The items were appraised by an outside vendor.
