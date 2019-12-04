Gift ideas for the passionate people in your life

It's the holiday season! And we all have that "passionate" person in our lives. Well Style expert Brittney Levine stopped by Windy City LIVE with the perfect gift for all the passionate people in your life.
1) FOR THE BLOW-OUT ADDICT: AMIKA SMOOTH OPERATOR
Amika Smooth Operator Holiday Set
$120
www.loveamika.com
-For those that are obsessed with their blowouts, amika has the special gift this season! Their Smooth Operator kit features amika's best-selling, full-size Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0, plus travel-sized versions of their best-selling, award-winning styling essentials.
-Includes the ultra-lightweight (but powerful!) mini dryer in limited-edition Rose Gold.
-Kit normally valued at $210 - essentially allowing customers to receive 3 travel products plus the mini dryer for free as the Polished Perfection Straightening Brush 2.0 alone is normally $120!
2) FOR THE NATURE-LOVER: SWISSTECH GEAR
SwissTech Gear
$29 - $39
www.walmart.com
-For the nature-loving friend who's passionate about hiking and camping in the outdoors, SwissTech has lots of great backpacks and duffels that make the perfect travel companion. Available exclusively at Walmart, online and in-stores, every piece in the collection is super affordable, under $100!
-The Urban Trek duffel is perfect to stay organized during any outdoor trek, as it has 7 multi-functional pockets and compartments, along with an integrated lock for added security
-The Excursion backpack features a full-length water resistant bottom that keeps your bag dry during any excursion
3) FOR THE SAVORY FOODIES: WISCONSIN CHEESE' CHEESE OF THE MONTH CLUB
Wisconsin Cheese "Cheese of the Month" Club Subscription Box
$150
www.wisconsincheese.com
-For the passionate foodie, look no further than The State of Cheese, Wisconsin and their Cheese of The Month Club Subscription Box. Delight your foodie lovers with THREE monthly deliveries of Wisconsin's finest cheese - straight from the state that wins more awards for their cheese than any other state or country.
-Curated with hand selected and cut pound servings of cheese, this really is the gift that keeps on giving.
- WI cheese gift boxes range from $50-$150, perfect for everyone on your list.
-Included artisanal cheese varies by month.
4) FOR THE SWEET FOODIES: Michel et Augustin Le Cookie box
Michel et Augustin Le Cookie box
$9.99
www.target.com
-For the foodies that love their sweets, the Michel et Augustin Le Cookie box includes 20 buttery shortbread cookie squares, flooded with scrumptious dark chocolate and a pinch of sea salt. Also makes the perfect gift for hostesses, teachers, coworkers, and any chocolate lover in your life.
5) FOR THE FITNESS LOVER: JC PENNEY
JC Penney Xersion Workout Gear
Under $50
www.jcpenney.com
-JC Penney has some fabulous, on trend offerings this year from Xersion that won't break the bank.
-Love the leopard sets and bubble jackets that are ideal to mix and match!
6) FOR THE BEAUTY OBSESSED: GLOSSIER'S SKINCARE EDIT SET
Glossier Skincare Edit Box
$50
www.glossier.com
-Achieve dewy skin at home or on-the-go with The Skincare Edit, a limited-edition set of Glossier's modern skincare essentials in mini, giftable form!
-The Skincare Edit features Glossier's best-selling skincare in travel-friendly sizes plus a stretchy pink logo headband, bundled up in a giftable, recyclable carry case.
-Popular favorites include the Milky Jelly Cleanser and the Balm Dotcom and Futuredew
7) FOR THE FASHIONISTAS: LANE BRYANT WINTER ACCESSORIES
Lane Bryant Leopard Accessories
$25 - $50
www.lanebryant.com
-If you're looking for a gift to keep a loved one warm, but still looking chic, Lane Bryant has fabulous faux-fur leopard print winter accessories that are cozy and on trend.
-Animal print is still trending this season - include stylish earmuffs that are a glamorous, yet practical on the chilliest of days
-Soft knit mittens to keep hands warm, but still looking cool
-Bold rectangular scarf that features a pull through loop for easy styling over a coat, dress, sweater.
8) FOR THE MATCHING PJ LOVER: VICTORIA'S SECRET PJS & SLIPPERS
Victoria's Secret Pajamas
Under $50
www.victoriassecret.com
-For those that love to snuggle and want that family holiday PJ photo for Instagram, Victoria's Secret has the best deal on holiday PJ's this season. Best part; get free slippers with your purchase!
