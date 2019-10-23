feel good

Valparaiso resale shop worker finds $7K in coat pocket, gives it back to owner

By
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- Thousands of dollars are back in the hands of its rightful owner after it was left in a coat pocket at an Indiana resale shop.

"When I stuck my hand in [the coat pocket] is when I felt it," said Jennifer Kimes.

Kimes works at the Plato's Closet Valparaiso, and serves as proof that there are good people in the world.

"I mean, sometimes you find gum, or a picture, or a grocery list," Kimes said. "You don't find $7,000 in a pocket."

Kimes said she was going through her normal routine while examining a jacket when she found something she never expected.

"It just scared me," she said. "It made me nervous. I mean, you know, everybody wants to hold a wad of cash, but it wasn't mine so I didn't get too excited about it."

Kimes said she immediately put the money in a safe spot in the register and called her boss Tammy Wendland.
"I'm saying to her 'what did you say? What did you say?' And [she said] 'a very large sum of money,' and I was so surprised," Wendland said.

Wendland said she wasn't surprised by her employees actions, but instead at the amount of money that was left behind.

"They're trusting us and we want to live up to that trust that they're giving us," she said.

"It's just about integrity. So when you work with things like this you have to make sure that you're honest and you do the right thing," Kimes added.

Later that day they reached out to the owner and brought it back to him. They said he had hidden the money but forgot that he had placed it in that pocket.
"He was extremely grateful. Just extremely, overwhelmingly grateful," Wendland said.

There was no reward, but Wendland and Kimes said it's just part of the job.

"Doing the right thing is rewarding intrinsically. It makes you feel good inside to do the right thing and there's really nothing as special as feeling good inside,"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingindianavalparaisomoneyshoppingfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Town celebrates Christmas early for 6-year-old girl with cancer
Houston police officer inspires teens to give back
Heartwarming video shows boy walking for first time after surgery
High school soccer players removed from game for #EqualPay shirts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot details plan to tackle $838M budget deficit
Teachers strike march as mayor gives budget address, classes canceled Thursday
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from California police officer
Lakeview theater opens stage to students during teachers strike
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Indiana man arrested in 1988 Gary cold case
Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN
Show More
Teachers strike impacts transportation businesses serving CPS families
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
'Slender Man' investigators discuss chilling interviews with 12-year-old suspects
Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest celebrates 10 years of jack-o'-lantern walls
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
More TOP STORIES News