Sam's Toybox: Here are some of the hottest toys of 2020

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you're scrambling to figure out what to get your kids for the holidays you are in luck. Consumer Reporter Samantha Chatman is opening the toy box she has the hottest toys of 2020.

Toy expert Laurie Schact has spent several months trying out thousands of toys to come up with a list.

Barbie Color Reveal Slumber Party Fun Mattel)



-Kids reveal multiple layers of surprises, including a
-Barbie Color Reveal tube and more than 30 mystery boxes.
-Features a Color Reveal Barbie doll, a Color Reveal
-Chelsea doll, and three Color Reveal Pets.
-Includes a long-haired wig, pajamas, sleeping bags, snacks, pet accessories, and more to play out slumber partyfun.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Fall 2020

Blues Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush (Just Play)



-Kids will love to play and dance along with the Blue's Clues & You! Dance-Along Blue Plush.
-This adorable plush includes Josh's iconic Handy Dandy Guitar as a controller.

-Press the paw print button on the guitar for sounds and motion. The music note button will play the Blue's Clues & You! theme song and start the dance!
-Blue dances along to the music, moving her head and lifting her ears and paw up and down.
- She even wiggles her bottom from side to side!
- Press the guitar strings while she's dancing to speed up or slow down Blue's dancing!
-Ages 3+,
-MSRP $49.99
-Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target

Breyer Mane Beauty Styling Heads (Breyer)



-Kids can style, groom, and create magnificent braids on three different styles of horses.
-Each Mane Beauty Styling Head has long, silky, no-tangle manes and are realistically sculpted and decorated with diverse colorways.
- Includes a styling booklet, mane comb, two mane clips, four mane spirals, and 50 mane elastics.
-Additional braiding ideas can be found at breyermanebeauty.com.

-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $29.93
-Available: Tractor Supply, Amazon, breyerhorses.com, Specialty Retailers

Gemex Gel Creatinos Studio (Cra-Z-Art)



-Gemex Gel Magically changes from gel to gems! Kids can use it to make crystal creations and sparkling gel jewelry.
-The kit includes everything needed to easily make cool bracelets, necklaces, and rings.
-Place the gel in a special container that shines the magic (UV) light on the gel to make hardened, finished, sparkling jewelry in minutes!
-Adult Supervision Required
-Ages: 8+
-MSRP: $24.99
-Available: Walmart, Target

Mushabelly (Jay@Play)



-Kids mush the Mushabelly's tummy to hear it grumble!
-There are 24 styles and three sizes to collect.
-Available in 8-inch, 15-inch, and 36-inch varieties.
-High-quality plush.
-Characters include Mishu Shark, Ozzy Dinosaur, Arianna Unicorn, and more!
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $14.99 - $39.99
-Available: Amazon, Target, BJs

For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.
