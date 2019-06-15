Target registers down in stores around the country, customers report on social media

The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.
Target said in a tweet that it was "aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores." The retailer said it was troubleshooting the situation and apologized for the inconvenience but did not elaborate on what might have caused the outage.
Customers took to social media around 4 p.m. ET to say that registers in some stores were starting to come back online.
Many still in the store said Target employees were handing out free drinks, snacks and coupons until the issue is resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.
The @Target Winston-Salem South location has the best customer service👏🏻 every single register went down today and the employees did nothing but apologize. The managers were so quick to assist and make sure all customers got a discount & were able to leave without much delay— Kramer (@kramergroach) June 15, 2019
To @Target: the manager and staff at the Gibsonia location did a really good job during the register crisis. Everyone did their best to alert customers of the situation and find alternate solutions. I hope everything eventually works out. Good luck to Guest Services!! 🎯 ❤️— Joy Littlejohn (@MajesticallyJoy) June 15, 2019
All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW— Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019
Just left target after patiently waiting for an hour or so. Every single person working there is amazing & I honestly feel for them. I just had to take the L. If you’re still there, please be patient with these guys. They are doing their best! #targetdown pic.twitter.com/yBcEYL4Jsx— Elizabeth Matthews (@momof2boys79) June 15, 2019