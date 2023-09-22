Lawrence Boyle charged with murder of Sierra Jamison, found strangled in South Side garage: CPD

Lawrence Boyle is charged with the murder of Sierra Jamison, who was found strangled in her South Side garage.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man is charged for the murder of a woman found strangled in a South Side garage Monday, Chicago police said.

Lawrence Boyle is charged with the murder of Sierra Jamison and expected to appear in court Friday.

Jamison's mother found her about 7:30 p.m. in a garage outside the home she had been renting in the 7800-block of South Indiana Avenue, which she shared with her 6-year-old son.

Her mother said her daughter had just celebrated her 30th birthday and was working as a phlebotomist.

She was ambitious, and about to start nursing school, her family said.

Jamison's mother said she was renting the home from a former co-worker and was looking to move.

Jamison's family was in the home Monday evening, but she never made it in the house.

