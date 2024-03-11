Chicago family wants justice after teen mother found strangled in Douglass Park

It happened over the weekend on Chicago's West Side.

Chiyenne Washington's mother said she's searching for answers.

"Because all I can think about, she probably was calling my name, and I couldn't save her," Alana Bell said.

That bond with her first daughter has been forever broken.

"It's devastating because one day I'm going to have to eventually tell him (her son)," Bell said.

The infant's mother was found unresponsive Saturday after allegedly being strangled in a first-floor apartment in the 1200-block of South Washtenaw Avenue in Douglass Park.

The 17-year-old was taken to nearby Mt. Sinai Hospital, where doctors couldn't save her.

"What was so bad that you had to take her life like that, man?" Bell said.

Before the tragic discovery, Bell said her daughter was having confrontations with someone who lives in the unit where, police say, she was eventually killed.

"I've spoke to her about it. I said, 'I don't think it's a good idea. I think you all should end that. It's toxic. You're still young. You have your life ahead of you,'" Bell said. "I'm sorry that I wasn't there to protect you, and I couldn't hold you and tell you, 'I love you!'"

Police wouldn't say if they are questioning someone, have someone in custody or are still searching for a suspect

They said the investigation is ongoing.