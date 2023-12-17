Chicago sisters' luxury drinkware company makes list of 'Oprah's Favorite Things'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A charming drinkware company, run by two Chicago sisters, is making Chicago Proud this holiday season.

Renee and Nicole Pettiford are the powerhouse duo behind Sister.ly Drinkware. The pair decided to pour their love of spending time together into designing sparkly martini glasses and iridescent Champagne flutes. But it's their glass coffee mugs that caught the eye of Oprah Winfrey, making the list of her Favorite Things this year.

The Pettiford sisters said they wanted to create a drinkware brand that replicated the joy and excitement that they experience when they get together.

They visited ABC7 Chicago Sunday to talk about their business and share what it's like to work with family.