Six Flags Great America shooting leaves 3 injured, Gurnee police say

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee Sunday night, police said.

Gurnee police responded to the park after receiving 911 calls around 7:50 p.m.

Police said a white sedan entered the parking lot and drove toward the front entrance, where the suspects got out and started shooting at another person in the parking lot.

The suspects then got out and drove away, police said.

Two people were shot and taken to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with non-life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy from Aurora was wounded in the upper leg and a19-year-old woman from Appleton, Wisconsin was wounded in the lower.

A third person injured their shoulder but declined transport to a hospital.

Video posted on social media showed sheer panic as people ran from the gunfire and people could be seen huddling together inside the park.

Park security and officers from the on-site Gurnee Police Department Substation responding immediately, park officials said

"Based on the initial investigation, a white sedan entered the Six Flags parking lot and drove toward the front entrance of the park," Gurnee police spokesperson Shawn Gaylor. "Suspects exited the vehicle and began shooting toward another individual in the parking lot. The suspects got back into the white sedan and quickly left the area."

The suspects are not in custody. Police said the shooting was not random and appeared to be targeted.

Six Flags released a statement saying, "Six Flags dedicates our greatest amount of time, talent and resources to safety and security. "Layers of preventative measures both inside and outside the park are in place for the protection of guests and team members. We continue to review and enhance our protocol on a daily basis to ensure we are providing the highest level of safety. "Cameras placed in the parking lot and inside the park, uniformed and plain clothes patrols throughout the property, and advanced screening technology allow us to react quickly and provide important information. The park security team is joined by the Gurnee Police Department, who operates a substation at the park."