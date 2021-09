Skin care tips to protect against face masks

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With indoor mask mandates now back, there are some beauty tips to help protect your skin.Elise Brill owns Leesi B Cosmetics. She said masks can cause skin, and especially the lips, to get dry when worn consistently.To mitigate that, she recommends a sugar lip scrub and rose lip mask to exfoliate and moisturize lips and a sleep mask to keep skin refreshed.A Blue Shield Lip Oil can also create a waterproof protective shield for lips. It's infused with Persian lilac, aloe and jojoba oil.Products can be found on her website, shop.leesib.com