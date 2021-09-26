skin care

Skin care tips to protect against face masks

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Face mask skin tips from Leesi B Cosmetics

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With indoor mask mandates now back, there are some beauty tips to help protect your skin.

Elise Brill owns Leesi B Cosmetics. She said masks can cause skin, and especially the lips, to get dry when worn consistently.

To mitigate that, she recommends a sugar lip scrub and rose lip mask to exfoliate and moisturize lips and a sleep mask to keep skin refreshed.

RELATED: Mom, daughter say TikTok video was used in skincare ad without permission: 'We never heard of it'

A Blue Shield Lip Oil can also create a waterproof protective shield for lips. It's infused with Persian lilac, aloe and jojoba oil.
Products can be found on her website, shop.leesib.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopface maskskin carecoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKIN CARE
Mom, daughter say TikTok video was used in ad without permission
SPONSORED: Pour Moi's Climate-Smart salute to the 12 days of Christmas
See a doctor if your child has this skin discoloration
SPONSORED: Friday Morning Extra: Pour Moi Skincare Climate-Smart Skincare
TOP STORIES
CFD paramedic shot while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police
Hackers using 'zero-click' attacks to hold your phone hostage
3 dead after Amtrak train from Chicago derails in Montana: officials
Ready or not, Bears QB Fields starting against Browns
41 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Tony Awards hope to be the jab Broadway needs
WATCH LIVE: Gabby Petito memorial service held on Long Island
Show More
Woman killed in Jefferson Park hit-and-run: CPD
Arlington Park closes after nearly a century
Jelani Day case: Police working to ID man seen on surveillance video
Man attempts to storm cockpit, strangles attendant on JetBlue flight
Chicago Weather: Warm, breezy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News