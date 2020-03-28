coronavirus illinois

Employee at the Mariano's in Skokie has tested positive for COVID-19

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Mariano's in Skokie announced that an employee there has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that they are supporting the employee as they receive medical care.

The store has followed all cleaning procedures from the CDC to protect customers, officials said.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Grocery stores install Plexiglass shields, embrace social distancing to limit COVID-19 spread

On Saturday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced additional measurers to keep shoppers and employees safe while at the grocery store.

Reusable bags will no longer be permitted, Pritzker said.

Additionally, stores will use their speakers to remind shoppers to maintain social distancing in line and while shopping the aisles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessskokiecoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Historic legislative session clears obstacle for Chicago casino
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Coronavirus school closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News