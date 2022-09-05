Caught on video: 91-year-old grandma takes leap of life in skydiving adventure

A 91-year-old grandma took the leap of her life in a skydiving adventure caught on camera.

A 91-year-old grandma from Minnesota took the leap of her life.

Ida Shannon's church banded together to give her a high-flying birthday gift. Ida said she likes to take risks and skydiving was next on her list.

She said once the parachute opened, she just relaxed and enjoyed God's creation. The experience was caught on video.

