WATCH: 48 dare-devils form free-falling human chain, breaking state skydiving record

OHIO (WLS) -- A group of dare-devils have broken a record in Ohio and they clearly have no fear of heights.
Forty-eight skydivers jumped out of three separate planes and linked up mid-air to form the largest free-falling human chain formation ever accomplished in Ohio.
That broke the old record of 33 linked-up skydivers, which was set more than a decade ago.
