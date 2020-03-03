Small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Illinois

LINCOLN, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities are responding to a small plane crash in Lincoln, Ill. Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.The plane crashes on I-55 at milepost 126 at about 8:49 a.m., police said. The plane had multiple people onboard and burst into flames upon crashing into the middle of the expressway, police said.The conditions of the people onboard the plane are not known. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified of the crash.Traffic on I-55 Is being diverted at milepost 126 and the road closure is expected for four to five hours, police said.