Small Business Saturday 2023 kicks off in Chicago, suburbs helping holiday shoppers support local

Small Business Saturday is underway in Chicago and the suburbs giving holiday shoppers a reason to support local.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday shopping season is officially here which could mean big business for local small businesses.

Small Business Saturday is underway across the city and suburbs.

That includes the Rogers Park Business Alliance's "Live Love Shop Rogers Park."

That's where dozens of independent businesses are banding together to offer great discounts at the Devon Market beginning at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Small business owners gear up for the biggest shopping weekend of the holiday season

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Small Business Saturday began in 2010 to help businesses hurting during the economic recession.

By doing so, money from local sales tax goes directly back into communities to help schools, parks, infrastructure, public service workers and more.

"The idea of supporting small businesses in general, it's the way to go. It's about investing in your local community, about making sure people here have the resources," said Danielle Gallet, a small business shopper.

Lametria Hodges owns the Greater Baking Cupcakery and Creamery in Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood.

"It's so important to keep your money within your community and shop local so that your businesses can stay around because then you'll look up two to five years down the road you won't have anything here," said Hodges.