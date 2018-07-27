Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive

A small plane made an emergency landing in the 3800-block of South Lake Shore Drive Friday afternoon. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A small plane landed Friday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted photos of the aircraft, which landed in the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive.
Traffic in the southbound lanes was complete closed as of 3:30 p.m. Friday as emergency vehicles responded to the scene.
