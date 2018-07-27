Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive

Aircraft has landed on lakeshore drive at 3800 south pic.twitter.com/KYBkawhQlT — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 27, 2018

A small plane landed Friday afternoon on Lake Shore Drive.The Chicago Fire Department tweeted photos of the aircraft, which landed in the 3800 block of South Lake Shore Drive.Traffic in the southbound lanes was complete closed as of 3:30 p.m. Friday as emergency vehicles responded to the scene.