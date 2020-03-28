'Smart911' lets Chicago residents give emergency personnel location, preexisting conditions -- important info during COVID-19 crisis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a new service that helps first responders treat Chicago residents during the COVID-19 outbreak."Smart911" lets people provide critical medical information in case they need to call 911. Residents can create a free Safety Profile that is automatically displayed when they call for help.Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Office of Emergency Management and Communications are urging Chicago residents to sign up for the secure service.Approximately 75% of 911 calls are made using cell phones that lack detailed location information, city officials said. By signing up for Smart911, residents, especially vulnerable populations, can include any information they might want 911 and first responders to have in the event of an emergency, including critical health information and preexisting medical conditions to ensure that first responders can deploy appropriate resources.By creating a Safety Profile that is automatically displayed to the 911 call taker, the service allows residents to self-identify to first responders if they are under quarantine or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, better ensuring Chicago's firefighters, paramedics and police officers have the information they need when responding to calls.As part of the Smart911 mobile application, individuals quarantined can receive check-in messages on their health status and receive alerts from the Chicago Department of Public Health to receive the most-up-to-date information on COVID-19 preventative and preparation measures.Visitto sign up.