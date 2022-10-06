'Smiles Against Cancer' partners with Midway Culver's to raise money for kids battling cancer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of kids are making Chicago Proud as they help raise money for kids battling cancer.

"Smiles Against Cancer" partnered with the Midway Culver's for the fundraising event on Tuesday.

Participants greeted customers, worked the drive-thru, and even served meals.

Culvers will donate a percentage of every meal to "Smiles Against Cancer." The Chicago non-profit organization was founded by 11th grader Alexander Jimenez when he was just 9 years old.

He says his organization is "dedicated to help put a smile into every kid's face that is battling cancer."