Tips for how to reduce your teens social media use during coronavirus pandemic

Study claims social media use among teens has increased during pandemic
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study indicates a majority of teens have increased their social media use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The study by Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago says 63% of parents claim their teens are on social media now more than before COVID-19.

The majority of those parents said they think it could have a negative effect on teenagers.

Experts say you can reduce social media use for teens by not allowing them to use devices in the bedroom or sleep by devices.

You can also set a rule that they are not allowed to have phones during homework hours.

Try to set specific daily time limits of one hour a day, if possible.

They also recommend you tell your kids to allow you to follow their accounts so you can log on and see if they are active.
