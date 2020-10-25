Tips for how to reduce your teens social media use during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new study indicates a majority of teens have increased their social media use during the coronavirus pandemic.The study by Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago says 63% of parents claim their teens are on social media now more than before COVID-19.The majority of those parents said they think it could have a negative effect on teenagers.Experts say you can reduce social media use for teens by not allowing them to use devices in the bedroom or sleep by devices.You can also set a rule that they are not allowed to have phones during homework hours.Try to set specific daily time limits of one hour a day, if possible.They also recommend you tell your kids to allow you to follow their accounts so you can log on and see if they are active.