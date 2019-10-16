Society

Teacher wears controversial Columbus Day sweatshirt to spark discussion

DETROIT, Michigan -- A Michigan teacher used Columbus Day to make a personal statement about the explorer and spark a discussion.

Emma Howland-Bolton's sweatshirt read, "Columbus was a murderer."

Bolton said her goal was to have a conversation with her students about how there are different perspectives and narratives.

RELATED: Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized amid controversy over the holiday

The school wasn't happy about how she went about it and asked her to take the sweatshirt off.

The school said the lesson plan was not approved.

Ultimately, Bolton faced no discipline.

RELATED: DC joins over 100 cities in changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples' Day
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymichigancolumbus dayteacheru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot: 'Crystal clear' CTU will go on strike, no classes Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Employee shot inside Alsip Wendy's, suspect in custody
SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District
Day of Dead mural wraps around Little Village Restaurant
Joe Maddon hired as manager of LA Angels, ESPN reports
GM, UAW reach deal tentative agreement that could end strike
Show More
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
National Boss's Day history, connection to Deerfield
Blue Halloween buckets raise awareness about autism
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
More TOP STORIES News