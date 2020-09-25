ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in 'Ñ Beat' special, Windy City LIVE feature, more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of news stories, a half-hour "The Ñ Beat" special, vignettes and Windy City LIVE feature story.Hosted by Stacey Baca, The Ñ Beat is an Emmy Award-winning series of special programs produced by ABC 7 Chicago, which offers a rich tapestry of stories highlighting the contributions of Chicago's vibrant Latino community.The half-hour program, with contributions from Tanja Babich, Rob Elgas and Mark Rivera, airs twice on ABC 7 Chicago, at 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 and at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.A series of vignettes featuring ABC 7's Stacey Baca, Tanja Babich, Rob Elgas and Mark Rivera will air through the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on Oct. 15.Windy City LIVE will feature a story about Latina breast cancer survivors from the group "Ellas" in the Pilsen neighborhood, who knit "knockers" for women who have had mastectomies, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 on ABC 7. Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini host ABC 7's Windy City LIVE.The Ñ Beat examines the profound impact COVID-19 has had on Chicago's Latino community. While the Latino population comprises 29% of the city's population, it accounts for more than 40% of the diagnosed COVID-19 cases. The program examines some of the factors contributing to this disproportionate infection rate and explores what's being done to mitigate the problem.During the special, we hear from doctors and nurses who take up the fight against COVID-19 through testing and treatment in the Latino community. The show looks at the critical ways Esperanza Health Centers have provided invaluable services such as testing in parking lots, a COVID-19 triage hotline and Telehealth nurses. We also hear the dramatic story of how one Telehealth nurse practitioner, Veronica Galvalisi, sprang into action speaking Spanish over the phone to help save a life. We also hear from the COVID-19 survivor.Next, The Ñ Beat explores COVID-19 in the workplace and how Arise Chicago is playing a key role in advocating for workers who believe they are being subjected to unsafe working conditions.Then, through his stunning photos, Pilsen photographer Mateo Zapata captures the plight of essential workers at their jobs, in the midst of the pandemic.COVID-19 has caused unemployment in the Latino community to skyrocket. The Ñ Beat looks at how the Pilsen Food Pantry, launched by University of Illinois at Chicago's Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, helps fill a huge need in the community.The National Museum of Mexican Art's Senior Citizen program, "Viva la Vida," pivoted to being a virtual Friday art class, in order to stay engaged with their patrons while their doors are closed. We hear from two seniors who express their feelings about the Zoom art class and how it remains the highlight of their weeks."The Ñ Beat" is available on-demand at"The Ñ Beat" is produced by Holly Grisham and Justyna Syska.