ABC 7 Chicago presents: Do You Hear Me? A discussion examining Latino health with Roz Varon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will examine health concerns in the Latino community, focusing specifically on breast cancer and mental health. ABC 7 Traffic anchor and breast cancer survivor, Roz Varon, will moderate this hour-long, virtual town hall available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, October 15th at 2:00 p.m..
The month of October has been designated as a time to heighten awareness of both breast cancer and mental health, concerns that resonate in the Latino community. Lack of screening and poor breast healthcare contribute to high death rates in comparison to other populations, according to some studies. Mental health problems are also rising as many Latinos are not able or wanting to seek treatment.
During this virtual town hall, Roz will lead a discussion with Latino health care professionals whose organizations are tackling these issues head on and providing services and funding for breast cancer prevention and treatment as well as mental health services for the Latino community.
Guest panelists include:
-Esther Corpuz, Chief Executive Officer, Alivio Medical Center
-Emmanuel Zambrano, Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager, American Cancer Society
-Esther Sciammarella, Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition
-Jeanette Santana Gonzalez, Program Director, ALAS-Wings
ABC 7 Chicago, Chicago's Number One station for news, will highlight prominent Latino communities in Chicago exploring how and why they chose to come to the Windy City and put down roots. The hour-long, virtual town hall will be available on abc7chicago.com Thursday, October 8 at 2:00 p.m..
The history of Latinos in this country shares similarities with the origins of most immigrants since the early 1900's. The story of Latinos in Chicago is rooted in the search for a better life for family, freedom from political or religious persecution, and for some, just wanting to stay alive.
During this week's digital town hall, Weekend Morning News Anchor/Reporter Stacey Baca will lead a discussion with well-known representatives of Chicago's Mexican, Puerto Rican, Cuban and Central American communities. The panel will dive into the reasons behind their journeys, their routes of entry and distinctive contributions to the greater community. They will also share their perspective on the significant influence these communities have had in shaping Chicago politics, arts/culture, education and medicine.
Guest panelists include:
-Carlos Tortolero, Founder and President of the National Museum of Mexican Art
-Maria Bechily, Civic and Philanthropic Leader, Founder and Co-Chair of Nuestro Futuro
-Billy Ocasio, Executive Director of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture.
-Patricia Maza-Pittsford, Former Consul General of El Salvador in Chicago
The virtual town hall was exclusively streamed live on ABC 7's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC 7's app, and ABC 7's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.
