Bridgeport teen wins 2019 Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Youth of the Year award

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Youth of the Year Competition honors some of Chicago's most inspiring teens and celebrates their remarkable journeys.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Youth of the Year Competition honors some of Chicago's most inspiring teens and celebrates their remarkable journeys. These amazing young people exemplify Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago's mission and are proof of of impact Clubs have in transforming and saving kids' lives.

This year's winner is 17-year-old Joshua Houston of the Bridgeport neighborhood. Joshua joined ABC7 to talk about the experience.
