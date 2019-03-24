Bridgeport teen wins 2019 Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Youth of the Year award

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago Youth of the Year Competition honors some of Chicago's most inspiring teens and celebrates their remarkable journeys. These amazing young people exemplify Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago's mission and are proof of of impact Clubs have in transforming and saving kids' lives.This year's winner is 17-year-old Joshua Houston of the Bridgeport neighborhood. Joshua joined ABC7 to talk about the experience.