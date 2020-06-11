Chicago Riverwalk to partially reopen Friday, with some restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Riverwalk has closed to the public for 11 long weeks, but access will soon be restored.The city has confirmed that the Riverwalk will be partially reopened Friday, with some restrictions.The city is holding off on making an official announcement until Friday, but officials confirmed that access will be restored at 5 a.m.According to the city agency in charge of the Riverwalk, the path will be open in full from Lake Street to the Lakefront, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. only, so residents can use it for exercise. After that, access will remain open between Lake and LaSalle Streets.Barriers will be placed east of La Salle, shutting down pedestrian access between the bridges. It creates space for those dining at the restaurants to check in at designated points, request a reservation and then be allowed in to be seated."We got the email Monday that you can open Friday," said Robert Gomez, owner of Beat Kitchen. "Nobody saw it coming. I thought the river for sure some of the narrow paths would be stage four or five."Gomez has been trying to open up a Riverwalk outpost to his Roscoe Village restaurant Beat Kitchen for 2 years now. He was set to open in time for the St. Patrick's Day parade, when the state shut down.Now, Gomez may be one of the few Riverwalk businesses able to open Friday, as others are still recovering from flooding damage a few weeks ago."We have plenty of space," Gomez said. "The path is going to be closed so they've allowed us to use some of the path so we can sprout out tables there."Lynsey Panek, a runner, is looking forward to the reopening."It's definitely been hard to keep inside," Panek said. "So it will be nice and kind of feel like a new normal, a normal summer. So it's exciting."The lakefront path remains closed, for now. So walkers or runners using the river will have to turn around when they reach the eastern end of the Riverwalk.