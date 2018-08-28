YACHT

Chicago Yacht Club hosts visually impaired cruise

The Chicago Yacht Club welcomed guests from The Chicago Lighthouse for a Lake Michigan cruise Tuesday.

Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The annual event, sponsored by Wintrust, brings visually impaired people aboard yachts downtown, giving them a chance to experience a pleasure cruise.

"We get to watch them sense the wind by carefully turning their face. We see them intently soaking up the sun. We see them very, very intently soaking up the sounds of the water and the splashing," explained the club's rear admiral, Nick Berberian.
"All of that is their way of sharing our same passion," he said.

"I love it so much and I really enjoy being on the water," added Katie Howe, a Braille instructor with The Chicago Lighthouse who is herself visually impaired.
