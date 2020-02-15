valentine's day

Creepy clowns pass out Valentine's Day gifts in Fresno, California

By
FRESNO, Calif. -- People up and down the Central Valley got a unique Valentine's Day surprise this year: clowns delivering their gifts.

"It's been a huge hit," said Janice Regalo with Ranch of Horror. The haunted Halloween attraction runs every October, but they decided to do something during their off season and deliver Valentine's Day grams as far north as Stockton and as far south as Fresno.

"We've done them in the past but we never added our creepy clowns, so we decided to do that," Regalo said.

The three clowns, named Tiny, Peddles and Blanco, have been spotted up and down the Central Valley delivering the grams. They were in Fresno on Friday morning and were planning to deliver all day - and extend into Saturday too.

Each clown is joined by a driver, who scouts out the venue and ensures the clowns don't scare anyone too much. Regalo says the reactions ranged from people shutting their doors on the clowns to people laughing and asking for pictures.

Regalo says the service starts at $18 for delivery and goes up to $50, and some people add their own gifts and can make it as extravagant as they want.

If you'd like more information on the service, contact Ranch of Horror on their Facebook page.
Related topics:
societyvalentine's dayu.s. & worldclowns
