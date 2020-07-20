Disney World

Disney World tightens mask restrictions by banning eating, drinking while walking

Forget munching on Mickey pretzels while strolling through Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Forget munching on Mickey pretzels while strolling through Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Eating or drinking while walking has been banned to ensure people are wearing masks while moving around the park.

Now, in order to eat or drink, people have to be stationary and 6 feet away from other guests.

RELATED: Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months with new rules to prevent COVID-19 spread

The only other time guests are allowed to have their masks off is at special "relaxation stations" set up around the parks.

"The Most Magical Place on Earth" reopened in mid-July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Disney's new rules include mandatory masks and social distancing. Visitors will need reservations to enter a park, and they won't be allowed to hop between parks. Both visitors and employees will receive temperature checks when they enter. Fireworks shows and parades have been suspended to prevent drawing too many people together.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney World and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridatheme parkdisneycoronavirusu.s. & worlddisney world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Katy family recreates iconic Disney World ride in backyard
Disney World reopens after nearly 4 months
Practices begin at Disney, as NBA teams begin restart routines
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants
63 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Chicago Ald. Ray Lopez's office vandalized on SW Side: police
Thousands set to strike in Chicago, across US to protest racial inequality
Lightfoot has 'great concerns' about Trump possibly sending federal agents to Chicago
Chicago Italian Americans call for peace, threaten 'war' after protesters target Columbus statue
Coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Show More
Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at 1st political rally
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old, police say
FedEx driver says no to help fallen old man
Wis. governor's assistant dies in tubing accident
Palos Park police warn about possible IDES debit card fraud
More TOP STORIES News