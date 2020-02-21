Society

Drew Barrymore opens up about health, body image in candid Instagram posts

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her weight loss rollercoaster journey on Instagram and urging people not to buy into body-after-baby posts.

"It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and work my [expletive] off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls)," Barrymore wrote on Instagram.

She added: "DON'T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don't compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there."



Barrymore said she has "found that elusive B called BALANCE," writing, "It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it's not perfect. But it's me."

Just last year, Barrymore said in an interview on "Good Morning America" that having kids has changed her outlook on life. Her new comments come as she has been weighing in on health and wellness on her Instagram and pledging to wrap up her #WellnessWeek with a social media break.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthsocial mediafamily
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; CPD planning to add SWAT teams at trains, stations
Another staff member removed from Lincoln Park HS after 'altercation with student'
Carjackings on the rise after recent Downtown crime sprees: police
Starved Rock killer, 80, released from prison decades after 1960 triple-killing
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
Show More
Casey Urlacher among 10 charged in illegal gambling business: DOJ
Mom of 2 missing Idaho children arrested in Hawaii
Boy, 12, injured in Deerfield hit-and-run out of ICU, father says
Victoria's Secret goes private, CEO steps down amid Jeffrey Epstein ties
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
More TOP STORIES News