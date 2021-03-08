Evanston reparations vote by city council expected Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4240620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The city of Evanston plans to put the money generated from the sale of recreational marijuana into a reparations fund that will be used for investment into the African American community and to make amends for racial inequalities.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The Evanston City Council is expected to vote on reparation payments for Black residents at its meeting Monday night.Evanston's plan would use revenue from legal marijuana sales.The first initiative of the $10 million plan is the Restorative Housing Reparations program that would distribute up to $25,000 for housing per eligible resident with funding expected to come from a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.It's a measure designed to address the discriminatory housing practices of the past.If it passes, Evanston would become the first U.S. city to use marijuana revenues for reparations.