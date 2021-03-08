Evanston reparations vote by city council expected Monday

Evanston's plan would use revenue from legal marijuana sales.
'There's no plan going forward': Evanston's reparations resolution prompts debate over current proposal
The first initiative of the $10 million plan is the Restorative Housing Reparations program that would distribute up to $25,000 for housing per eligible resident with funding expected to come from a 3% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
It's a measure designed to address the discriminatory housing practices of the past.
ABC News' 6-part 'Soul of a Nation' begins in Evanston, 1st city in country to offer reparations to Black Americans
If it passes, Evanston would become the first U.S. city to use marijuana revenues for reparations.
RELATED: Illinois Weed Legalization Guide