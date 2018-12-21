Funeral for fallen CPD Officer Conrad Gary

SOCIETY

Friends and family remembered fallen Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary at his funeral Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands gathered Friday morning for the funeral for one of the two police officers hit and killed by a train Monday night.

The Chicago Police Department celebrated the young officer's life with full police honors. His wife Kelly held their 6-month-old daughter outside of St. Rita of Cascia Chapel surrounded by family and officers in uniform stood at attention to pay their respects.

Officer Gary's casket is draped in an American flag to honor his service in the U.S. Air Force.

Friends and family remembered fallen Chicago Police Officer Conrad Gary at his funeral Friday.



Dignitaries also came to remember Officer Gary. Governor Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson are gave remarks at the funeral Mass.

"Conrad is a true American patriot, a true American hero. As an Air Force veteran, as a Chicago police officer, dedicated public servant who we will never forget," said Governor Bruce Rauner.

"Who among us in a moment of crisis or chaos, would not want Conrad Gary to protect and defend us?" said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "Who among us, at this moment of anguish, cannot help but be inspired by the bravery of a man who lived his life in service to others and high ideals."



Officer Gary graduated from Eastern Illinois University in 2009 and spent more than five years in the Air Force. He was a 31 year old Oak Lawn native.

The casket carrying fallen Officer Conrad Gary arrives at St. Rita for his funeral Friday.


Family members say he loved being a cop and described him as a loving husband and a devoted new father. He was also new to the force, only wearing the uniform for 18 months.

Monday night, Gary and his partner Officer Eduardo Marmolejo were looking for an armed man when they were struck and killed by a commuter train near 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

RELATED: Man charged after deaths of CPD Officers Conrad Gary, Eduardo Marmolejo says he found gun in alley



Hundreds of people waited in line for hours Thursday night at Blake Lamb funeral home for the visitation of Officer Gary

"I think it says what people across this great city feel is that we all owe a great debt of gratitude to our police officers," said 19th Ward Alderman Matthew O'Shea.
RELATED: What we know about the 2 CPD officers killed by a train

Some of the people in line for Officer Gary's visitation never even knew him, but consider him a hero. Friday, morning thousands will gather at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel where he will be celebrated with full police honors.

Saturday, St. Rita will also host Officer Marmalejo's service at 11 a.m. and a wake will be held Friday from 3-9 p.m. at Blake Lamb, (4727 W. 103rd St., Oak Lawn).

Both funerals will be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com.
