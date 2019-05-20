Society

Girl, 11, sells Girl Scout cookies to send special needs school friend on Disney World trip

A south suburban 11-year-old girl's unselfish gesture is making us Chicago Proud.

Anne Nelson was on a mission to make sure she sold more than 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies this year. Her reason was to win a trip to Disney World, but not for herself. Instead, Nelson wanted to gift the trip to a special needs school friend.

"Everyone should be kind to other people and generous because if someone wants to go somewhere or do something and they never chance to do it, it would make them feel amazing to do it," Nelson said.

Nelson said she got the idea from a virtue lesson in her school about generosity.

Her schoolmate was surprised at a ceremony Sunday at the Disney Store in Chicago Ridge.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
