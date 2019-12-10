Great Chicago Light Fight: Mokena holiday light display wows neighbors

Mokena, IL (WLS) -- Meet Scott O'Connor and Paige Mequio - the first contestants in the 2019 Great Chicago Light Fight championship.Decorating his home with holiday lights has been a tradition in O'Connor's household for years."I took after my grandma and uncle that passed away," O'Connor said. "I took over that for them and have been doing this since I was a kid.""Every time he goes to the store he's buying something else and something else," Mequio added.The couple's display has more than 40,000 LED lights and has taken up so much space that it has expanded to the neighbors' yard.O'Connor said he starts preparing for the display as soon as Halloween is over. It takes him a couple of weeks to get the whole thing done, but he believes it's worth it."Just seeing how many people pass by and how many people sometimes will take pictures and post it on Facebook or come and take a video of it," Mequio said. "He enjoys doing it, I enjoy doing it and people enjoy driving by.""It's for the kids and to make people happy," O'Connor said.Think you have the best holiday decorations around?Just shoot a video of your lights display and share it on our ABC 7 Chicago Facebook page. Look for the Great Chicago Light Fight post and upload your video in the comments section.Only videos, no photos will be accepted and they have to be posted on Facebook. We will accept entries until 5 p.m. on Friday, December 13.We will then narrow down the selections and you'll be able to vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced on ABC 7 News This Morning on Friday, December 20. Good luck!