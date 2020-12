Holiday shipping deadlines 2020: When should you send USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon packages for holiday delivery?

USPS, within the continental United States

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented volume of mail and packages being sent through the country this year. Here are the last days to send holiday gifts for them to arrive in time.Tuesday, Dec. 15: USPS Retail GroundFriday, Dec. 18: Deadline for First Class MailSaturday, Dec. 19: Deadline for Priority Mail shipmentsWednesday, Dec. 23: Deadline for Priority Mail Express shipments.Tuesday, Dec. 15: Ground shipmentsMonday, Dec. 21: UPS 3 Day Select shipmentsTuesday, Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air shipments with scheduled deliver for Dec. 24.Wednesday, Dec. 23: UPS Next Day Air shipmentsUPS has no pickup or delivery service on Friday, Dec. 25. UPS Express Critical service is available.Wednesday, Dec. 9: FedEx SmartPost (exclusions apply)Tuesday, Dec. 15: FedEx Ground with scheduled pickup, and FedEx Home DeliveryMonday, Dec. 21: FedEx Express SaverTuesday, Dec. 22: FedEx Standard Overnight, FedEx Priority Overnight, FedEx First OvernightFriday, Dec. 25: All FedEx SameDay shipments, with additional holiday fee appliedMonday, Dec. 14: Free shipping, 5-8 business days, for select orders over $25Friday, Dec. 18: Standard shipping, 3-5 business daysMonday, Dec. 21: Two-day shippingWednesday, Dec. 23: One day shippingThursday, Dec. 24: Same-day delivery in select areasThursday, Dec. 24: 2-hour delivery, Prime only, in select areas