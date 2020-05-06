Society

Illinois state Representative Kam Buckner stopped by police after leaving store while wearing mask

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An Illinois state representative who is black said he was stopped by a police officer while leaving a store and wearing a mask and gloves.

In a series of tweets, Representative Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) said he was dressed casually, like most of the other shoppers on Sunday, when an officer asked to see his receipt and ID. Buckner complied.



He asked why he was stopped and said the officer told him, "People are using the coronavirus to do bad things. I couldn't see your face, man. You looked like you were up to something."

Buckner tweeted that, "As scores of masked people walked in and out without encumbrance I was reminded of the reality that I have been programmed to show as much of my face as possible and use certain cues to disarm anyone who might have a learned inclination to be suspicious of my very presence."

Governor JB Pritzker weighed in on the incident Tuesday, saying, "It's something that we're looking into. We obviously believe that there is discriminatory behavior taking place here so we are going to try to make sure that we try to address it."

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton also commented, saying, "much work remains to be done on issues that pre-dated this pandemic and those that seem to be deepening each day."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoface maskcoronavirusgeneral assemblycoronavirus illinois
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals 'Restore Illinois' plan to reopen state
Plainfield runner demands changes to Chicago Marathon refund policy amid COVID-19
Man killed in Hammond road rage shooting ID'd; 3 others wounded
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Nursing home worker, UIC nurse die of COVID-19 while working front lines
Man escapes Cook Co. Jail by disguising himself as someone about to be discharged
Show More
Student loan forgiveness bill proposed for doctors fighting COVID-19
How much could couples, vendors lose from COVID-19 wedding cancellations?
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, milder Wednesday
Chance the Rapper to host virtual awards show recognizing teachers
Elmhurst COVID-19 patient released after 44 days in hospital
More TOP STORIES News