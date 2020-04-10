coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: Secretary of State extends expiration dates for driver's licenses, more due to COVID-19

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White said Friday he is extending expiration dates for driver's licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations and document filings for at least 90 days after driver services facilities reopen.

Due to the stay-at-home order, Illinois' driver services facilities are closed to the public through April 30. Residents are encouraged to use cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing vehicle registration stickers.

White said extending expiration dates will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen, and conducting online services will further help to reduce face-to-face transactions once they resume.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also pushed back the REAL ID deadline one year to Oct. 1, 2021.

Current Illinois driver's licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports, military bases and secure federal facilities until Oct. 1, 2021.
